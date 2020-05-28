About Old-School Essentials

Old-School Essentials is an adventure role-playing game of exploration, danger, monsters, and magic. The game is intentionally rules-light, putting the focus of play on imagination, improvisation, and fun. The rules are optimised for ease of use at the table, with meticulous attention to wording and layout clarity. What's more, Old-School Essentials is 100% compatible with the classic Basic/Expert game from 1981, meaning that decades of adventure are at your fingertips!

Old-School Essentials System Reference Document

This online document provides a full reference to the following Old-School Essentials rules modules:

Core Rules

Classic Fantasy: Genre Rules

Classic Fantasy: Cleric and Magic-User Spells

Classic Fantasy: Monsters

Classic Fantasy: Treasures

Together, the content of these modules forms a complete rendition of the classic Basic / Expert game.

