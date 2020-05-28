Main Page
Old-School Essentials is an adventure role-playing game of exploration, danger, monsters, and magic. The game is intentionally rules-light, putting the focus of play on imagination, improvisation, and fun. The rules are optimised for ease of use at the table, with meticulous attention to wording and layout clarity. What's more, Old-School Essentials is 100% compatible with the classic Basic/Expert game from 1981, meaning that decades of adventure are at your fingertips!
Old-School Essentials System Reference Document
This online document provides a full reference to the following Old-School Essentials rules modules:
- Core Rules
- Classic Fantasy: Genre Rules
- Classic Fantasy: Cleric and Magic-User Spells
- Classic Fantasy: Monsters
- Classic Fantasy: Treasures
Together, the content of these modules forms a complete rendition of the classic Basic / Expert game.
Old-School Essentials Generators
Tired of rolling everything by yourself?
Let the Generators help you! They support:
- Treasure
- Encounters
- Spells
- Magic Items
- Retainer
Illustrated PDF and Print Editions
The complete Old-School Essentials game is available as beautifully illustrated and laid out PDFs and deluxe print books (including a boxed set!) from necroticgnome.com.
Support
Found mistakes or did any problems occour?
Use the Talk/Discussion feature on the corresponding page or email us at webdev@necroticgnome.com.